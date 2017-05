All images via Getty

On Thursday, after the GOP grinches stole healthcare, President Donald Trump gave a victory speech at the Rose Garden in front of the Whitest House while surrounded by a group of slaphappy House Republicans excited to strip millions of Americans of health and happiness. Here, some class photos.



Advertisement

See if you notice any blinding similarities.

White, white, white, white, white, white, white, white, white, white, white...

White, white, white, white, white, white, white, white, white, white, white...

White, white, white, white, white, white, white, white, white, white, white...

White, white...

Ah, there they are. CNN notes, ever so astutely: “Photo or no photo, Republicans do, quite clearly, have diversity issues.”