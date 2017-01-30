Kidnapped men aboard a slave ship before being shackled and put in the hold, ca. 1835. Image via Getty.

As Trump’s new Muslim ban wreaks havoc across the world, here’s some real talk (and a history lesson) from South African politician and chair of the Commission of the African Union Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma: “The very country to which many of our people were taken as slaves during the transatlantic slave trade has now decided to ban refugees from some of our countries.” That’s a hell of a good point.



Trump’s order temporarily bans immigrants from seven Muslim countries, three of which are African Union members, and also temporarily bans refugees. The Independent reports that Dlamini-Zuma pointed out the brutal irony of Trump’s immigration ban for Africans, in particular, at the commission’s summit on Monday. She also called the action “one of the greatest challenges to our unity and solidarity.”