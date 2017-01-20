Photo via AP

 Today was a very difficult day for many Americans. Please take a moment and see if these GIFs make you feel a tiny bit better, though?

1. White supremacist thought leader Richard Spencer getting punched right in his head twice.

GIF by Jezebel via @MrTrunney/Twitter

If you know the puncher, please get in touch.