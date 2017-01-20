Photo via AP

Today was a very difficult day for many Americans. Please take a moment and see if these GIFs make you feel a tiny bit better, though?

1. White supremacist thought leader Richard Spencer getting punched right in his head twice.

GIF GIF by Jezebel via @MrTrunney/Twitter

2. White supremacist thought leader Richard Spencer getting punched right in his head twice.

GIF

3. White supremacist thought leader Richard Spencer getting punched right in his head twice.

GIF

4 - 10. White supremacist thought leader Richard Spencer getting punched right in his head twice.

GIF

GIF

GIF

GIF

GIF

GIF

GIF

If you know the puncher, please get in touch.