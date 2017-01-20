10 GIFs That Will Make You Feel Better About Inauguration DayAnna MerlanToday 8:55pmFiled to: gifsthe alt-rightnazisinauguration dayinauguration 2017richard spencer15438EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink Photo via AP Today was a very difficult day for many Americans. Please take a moment and see if these GIFs make you feel a tiny bit better, though?1. White supremacist thought leader Richard Spencer getting punched right in his head twice. GIF GIF by Jezebel via @MrTrunney/Twitter 2. White supremacist thought leader Richard Spencer getting punched right in his head twice. GIF 3. White supremacist thought leader Richard Spencer getting punched right in his head twice. GIF 4 - 10. White supremacist thought leader Richard Spencer getting punched right in his head twice. GIF GIF GIF GIF GIF GIF GIF If you know the puncher, please get in touch.Anna Merlananna.merlan@jezebel.com@annamerlanReporter, JezebelPGP Fingerprint: 67B5 5767 9D6F 652E 8EFD 76F5 3CF0 DAF2 79E5 1FB6|PGP KeyReply154 repliesLeave a reply